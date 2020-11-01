NEW TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT: Tropical Storm Eta

The 28th Atlantic Tropical Storm formed last night in the Caribbean Sea.

This is the first time the name "Eta" has been used for a tropical system in the Atlantic. However, this season is now tied with the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season for the most named storms. In 2005, a tropical system formed, but was never named. Later on, meteorologists concluded that the unnamed system would've been Eta.

Tropical Storm Eta now sits off the coast of Nicaragua. It contains wind speeds of up to 40 mph and is moving west at 15 mph.

Eta is forecast to move west and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane, before making landfall on the Nicaragua and Honduras coastline Tuesday.

