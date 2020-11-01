Maquoketa man dies in Friday accident involving deer

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa State Patrol officers say a Maquoketa man died Friday night in a traffic accident involving a deer.

A Volkswagen carrying two people was headed south on Highway 62 when it struck a deer. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Bowling was a passenger and got out to inspect the damage.

A second car was headed north on the highway and struck Bowling and the Volkswagen. Bowling was thrown into a roadside ditch and died from injuries.

Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.