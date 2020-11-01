Linn County toddler expected to survive after getting hit by truck

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - First responders say a Linn County man accidentally hit his two-year-old daughter with his truck Sunday afternoon. The toddler was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Linn County Sheriff's deputies, Mount Vernon Fire Department and Mount Vernon Ambulance service responded to 837 Ivanhoe Rd., south of Mount Vernon, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say thirty-three-year-old Christopher Thuerauf hit his daughter Lillian Thuerauf while driving around his property.

The girl was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for care.