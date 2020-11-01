Ivanka Trump planning to visit Des Moines on Monday

Credit: Tia Dufour / The White House

(KWWL) — Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, will be speaking at a 'Make America Great Again!' rally in Des Moines on Monday, the day before the election.

The rally will take place at the Des Moines International Airport, with doors opening at 3 p.m. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The president is making one last campaign stop in Dubuque today. Ivanka Trump's brother, Donald Trump Jr., also visited Cedar Rapids last week.

Click here to register for the event.