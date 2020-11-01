Iowa’s Smith-Marsette suspended following OWI arrest

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz suspended senior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette following an arrest for operating while intoxicated Saturday night.

The arrest took place during an overnight traffic stop in Iowa City.

Ferentz says Smith-Marsette will be suspended when the Hawkeyes host Michigan State this coming Saturday.

Ferentz released the following statement:

“I was disappointed to learn that Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a number of dangerous and potentially harmful decisions early this morning. First and foremost, I am thankful no one was hurt.

Ihmir will be suspended for Saturday's game against Michigan State. His availability for future games will be determined as he goes through the University of Iowa Student Athlete Code of Conduct process, which includes counseling and other department protocols.

I spoke with Ihmir this morning, and he was apologetic and disappointed in himself. As a coach and parent, I understand the personal pain that comes with making these types of decisions. These situations can be defining moments for all students. It is my responsibility to hold our players accountable and help them learn and succeed.”

Saturday night's arrest came hours after the Hawkeyes lost their home opener 21-20 to Northwestern. Smith-Marsette recorded 7 catches for 84 yards in the game.