In visit to Dubuque, President Trump makes his final pitch to Hawkeye State voters

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - In the closing days of the 2020 Presidential campaign, President Donald Trump returned to the Hawkeye State on Sunday.

Despite cold temperatures and heavy wind, thousands of the President's supporters were packed shoulder-to-shoulder on the tarmac at the Dubuque Regional Airport.

President Trump won the state handily in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton by 9.5 points. Thirty-one counties flipped for President Trump including Dubuque County.

Former President Obama won Dubuque County by 14 points in 2012. Four years later, President Trump won the county by 1.2 points. It was the first time the county went for a Republican since Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.

The President is trying to sure up support and enthusiasm ahead of election day. According to a Des Moines Register poll released Saturday, President Trump leads Former Vice President Joe Biden by 7 points in Iowa, 48-41.

Watch President Trump exiting Air Force One here.

In recent weeks, the campaign has been blitzing the Hawkeye State. Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have held rallies in Des Moines, while the President's son Donald Trump Jr. held a rally in Cedar Rapids. President Trump's daughter Ivanka will be in Des Moines on Monday.

During his rally on Sunday, the President's message focused on what he has done to help Iowa farmers.

In September, the Trump Administration denied ethanol waiver requests to oil refiners, something Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst lobbied for.

The President spent a good portion of his speech attacking his Democratic opponent, Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump told supporters the Biden-Harris ticket is bad for farmers.

"If Biden and Harris and the radical left gain power, they will crash the economy, destroy your farms and end all of the things I got you like the estate tax," he said.

The President's visit came as coronavirus cases are on the rise in Dubuque County and across the state.

President Trump said we are "rounding the corner" on the pandemic during his rally on Sunday. It is not the first the President has said it. Health experts have said it is not true as cases surge throughout the midwest.

Former Vice President Joe Biden held a drive-in rally in Des Moines on Friday.

On Sunday, Biden's campaign put out a statement from the former Vice President in response to President Trump's visit to Iowa.

"President Trump hasn’t just failed the Hawkeye State — he’s given up on even trying to lead. More than 130,000 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 1,700 have lost their lives, and the economy has been devastated. But the only thing President Trump is offering the people of Iowa is more excuses and lies — not a plan to get the virus under control. Iowans have had enough. They deserve leaders they can count on to fight for them, not for the wealthy and well-connected — and who don’t quit on saving lives, but who will end this crisis. As President, I’ll work to not only stop COVID-19, but to build our economy back better for working people for generations to come." Former Vice President Joe Biden on President Trump's trip to Dubuque, Iowa Sunday.

If elected, Biden has promised to put in place a plan to deal with this pandemic. On Sunday, Trump said that would be an economic disaster.

"It's a choice between a deadly Biden lockdown — he wants to lockdown, they're gonna lock it down — or a safe vaccine that ends the pandemic," he said.

At the rally, Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley and both U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley spoke on the president's behalf.

"There is not a finer president and one that has done so much for our farmers and our ranchers and our biofuel producers," Sen. Ernst said.

The President cast doubt on mail-in voting, warning his supporters to "just be careful of those ballots."

It came after Trump conducted an impromptu poll among his supporters during the rally. He asked who among them planned to vote on Tuesday and received thunderous applause from the crowd. Far fewer supporters clapped when the President asked whether anyone had already voted.

President Trump also expressed his frustration with U.S. Supreme Court decisions this week. Election officials in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, two battleground states, can now extend the deadline for receiving absentee ballots after election day.

President Trump also held rallies in Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida on Sunday.