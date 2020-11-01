EU faces knotty trade fights with US _ no matter who wins

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European officials and businesses are closely watching the U.S. election to see which way U.S. trade policy goes. Donald Trump’s America First tariffs on steel and aluminum provoked Europe to retaliate against U.S. bourbon and motorcycles. Europeans’ views are closer to Joe Biden’s. But analysts are cautioning that many trade irritants will be tough to solve no matter who wins. A sweeping free trade deal to lower tariffs probably isn’t in the cards. Some of Europe’s stances will present difficulties for any president _ like proposed European taxes on Google and Amazon.