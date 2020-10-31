Wind Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 6:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Buchanan County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Buchanan, Delaware and Dubuque Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
