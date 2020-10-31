Wind Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Buchanan County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Buchanan, Delaware and Dubuque Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&