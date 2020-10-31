TRACKING: Mild and windy Halloween, colder temperatures tomorrow

Halloween: We start Halloween off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase late this afternoon through the evening hours. It’ll be windy out there, with winds out of the southwest from 15-25 mph. Gusts of up to 40 mph or higher will be possible throughout the day. Other than the windy conditions, it’ll be pretty nice to celebrate Halloween however you choose! Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will linger overnight tonight, with a stray shower possible for our north and eastern viewing area counties. You may catch a glimpse of the full moon tonight in between the cloud cover! Winds will shift to the northwest with a passing cold front. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, colder, and windy as we end the weekend. Northwest winds could gust up to 25 mph. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies for overnight Sunday. The low temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild to start the work week. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Election Day looks quite mild as well! If you’re headed to the polls, you’ll only need a jacket for the early morning or evening. Expect mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the low 60s. We will stay in the 60s for the rest of the work week.