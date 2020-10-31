TRACKING: Cooler Sunday; very warm next week

Trick-or-Treating: A cold front is moving through this evening and will bring cooler temperatures and a brief dip in the winds. It will also give us partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the 60s at the beginning of the evening and drop to the low 50s by the end of Trick-or-Treating. Winds will still be strong as they shift from the southwest to the northwest at 15 to 30 mph, gusting at times to 40 mph.

Tonight: After the front passes and later into the evening, there may be a few sprinkles in the northeast. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with a strong northwest wind developing. They will also gust to around 40 mph and will drop our lows to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time and also check batteries in you smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday: The blustery northwest winds continue in the morning before dying down through the afternoon and evening. Even though skies will be sunny, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Lows dip to the mid 20s Sunday night with clear skies.

Monday: Skies look mostly sunny but the winds shift to the west southwest at 10 to 15 mph bringing highs back to the low and mid 50s. Lows will increase to the mid 30s.

Election Day: No issues heading to the polls as highs will be in the mid 60s with sunny skies. We will have an occasionally breezy south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rest of the Week: The nice weather rolls on with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a southwest/south wind. Perfect to rake up any leaves you may have been procrastinating. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Weekend: Looking breezy with a south wind and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s with lows near 50. Rain and a few showers/storms return Sunday night and Monday to cool things down by Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.