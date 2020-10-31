Special Weather Statement until SUN 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Linn County

…Strong Winds Overnight and Sunday…

Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40

to 45 mph at times can be expected overnight and throughout the

day on Sunday.

These strong winds may create difficult driving conditions, especially

for lightweight and high profile vehicles on north…south

roadways. Be sure to secure any lightweight objects and decorations

outside.