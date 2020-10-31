Special Weather Statement until SUN 3:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Linn County
…Strong Winds Overnight and Sunday…
Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40
to 45 mph at times can be expected overnight and throughout the
day on Sunday.
These strong winds may create difficult driving conditions, especially
for lightweight and high profile vehicles on north…south
roadways. Be sure to secure any lightweight objects and decorations
outside.