Oct. 31: 2,823 new cases, 10 additional deaths, 916 recoveries

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,823 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 127,357.

The state's website says that of the 127,357 people who have tested positive, 93,188 have recovered. This is 916 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 34,169.

The state is reporting 10 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,715.

There were 153 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 630, which is up from 606. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 153 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 7,714 new tests given and a total of 971,807 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Friday. There were 133 more positive cases for a total of 6,779 cases in the county. There were 19 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,530. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 102 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 218 new positive cases, leaving a total of 6,144 reported cases since 10 a.m. Thursday. There were 165 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,337 recoveries since Thursday, which was the last update. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 140 deaths. There are 47 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 88 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 6,150 reported cases. There have been 16 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,232 recoveries. A total of 47,440 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 31 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 127 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 5,700 reported cases. There were 41 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,694. A total of 36,784 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 59 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18 percent.

