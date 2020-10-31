Local auditors begin opening absentee ballots, preparing them to be counted Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate said the state surpassed 1 million absentee ballot requests. Pate said 999,988 ballots had been sent out, and 924,533 ballots have been returned.

It came as local election officials began opening absentee ballots sent in by voters to get them ready to be counted next week.

In a normal year, the absentee ballots would not be touched until the morning of the day before election day.

Given the surge in absentee ballots, several auditors like Joel Miller asked Pate for more time to count them. In response, Pate allowed them to start opening the ballots the Saturday before election day.

"Yes, that is helpful," Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said. "But as I have said, that is only half the equation. We need more time to count. We can't do anything tomorrow."

On Saturday, Miller allowed KWWL to view election workers as they prepared the ballots to be counted starting on Monday.

Election workers were spread out across two different conference rooms. The ballots are opened and the secrecy sleeve containing the ballot is pulled out and bundled in a bin to be counted.

At that point, the ballots become anonymous and election workers do not know whose it is.

Miller said it's a more complicated process than people think. It is not as simple as just running ballots through a high-speed machine.

"Ballots are dirty, grimy and gritty," he said. "They shed particles which have to be cleaned every two to 3000 ballots to ensure the accuracy of the machines."

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Miller said workers will work non-stop around the clock to get all the ballots counted by the state's 10 p.m. election night deadline.

"It's a matter of do we have enough people that can actually come in and do the work and can we supervise those people that are doing the work," he said.

If needed, Miller said they can bump up the start time to 12:01 a.m.

At every step of the process, accuracy and balance are paramount. There needs to be an equal number of Democrats and Republicans present.

"They are the ones doing the counting, not my staff," Miller said. "We prepared the boxes of ballots for them, but they're doing the counting."

Miller said voters in his county have returned more than 76,000 absentee ballots so far. There are still more than 4,000 out there. So, he has put up billboards around Cedar Rapids to remind people to send them back.

"We want to account for every ballot we issued," he said. "We can't do that if people don't return them to us."

If you have gotten an absentee ballot and haven't filled it out because you want to vote in person, that is okay. Miller said he'd like you to bring the absentee ballot into the polling place with you.

Auditor Miller says to find a drive-thru voting location if you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are thinking of a way to vote safely. In that case, Miller said voters should wear a mask and keep their car window up except for when necessary.

"It is the safest way for you to vote and keep election officials safe," he said. "Please take advantage of that and do not take a chance at spreading something to someone else in this community."

All absentee ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2.

