Ivory Coast votes for president amid opposition boycott

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Tens of thousands of security forces are deployed across Ivory Coast as the leading opposition parties boycott the election, calling President Alassane Ouattara’s bid for a third term illegal. In one neighborhood of Abidjan, voters have lined up to cast ballots peacefully despite opposition threats to block polling stations from opening. More than 20 people have died amid clashes ahead of the vote, prompting the United Nations and human rights groups to call for calm. The election is taking place a decade after a post-electoral crisis left more than 3,000 people dead.