Italian nurse on coronavirus duty sees the nightmare return

MILAN (AP) — A 54-year-old nurse became convinced the coronavirus “hated” her during the first seven months of Italy’s outbreaks. Those are Cristina Settembrese’s words for it. Settembrese,faced huge risks during the hours she spent in close contact with sick and dying COVID-19 patients. She worked hard to scale her precautions to match and always tested negative despite getting exposed multiple times. In August, when the Milan hospital where she specializes in treating infectious diseases finally had no more people with COVID-19, she couldn’t share the relief she observed in other people. She saw the faces of her patients in her own bed. She saw the virus in the unmasked faces of fellow vacationers. And her worry grew.