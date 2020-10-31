Iowa State bounces back with blowout win over Kansas

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa State Cyclones hammered the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday to improve to 4-2. ISU is now tied with Kansas State for second in the Big 12.

Brock Purdy threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy's second touchdown to Xavier Hutchinson marked his 50th career TD pass which ties a school record.

Breece Hall added to his case as one of the best running backs in college football with a 185-yard performance and 2 touchdowns, including a 58-yard score.

The cyclone defense had 5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss against the dismal Kansas offense.

The Cyclones will play the Baylor Bears next Saturday.