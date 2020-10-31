Iowa falls flat in second half, losing to Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped to 0-2 Saturday with a deflating 21-20 loss to Northwestern at home. The Hawks were outscored 21-3 in the final three quarters.

Iowa struck first on a seven-yard strike to Brandon Smith who made an acrobatic catch in the endzone to make it 7-0 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes would run it up to 17-0 before Northwestern started to chip away. The Wildcats executed a 16-play, 75-yard drive between the first and second quarters to cut the lead to 17-7. The score was 20-14 Iowa at halftime.

Mid-way through the third quarter, Northwestern's Jesse Brown scored his second short running touchdown of the afternoon to give Northwestern the lead.

Iowa was down 21-20 and needing a field goal with two minutes left. They were forced to go for a 4th and 5 and sophomore Spencer Petras could not find his receiver.

Iowa got the ball back with 1:25 left but Petras threw an interception to lose the game. Iowa plays Michigan State next week.