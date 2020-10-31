Iowa City West advances to quarterfinals with dramatic win over DBQ Hempstead

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City West Trojans topped the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs 38-24 Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the 4A football state championship.

Senior quarterback Marcus Morgan admitted after the game that the Trojans had not had the stiffest competition in the regular season. So, tonight was their biggest test.

Hempstead was leading 17-10 in the second quarter after a 42-yard touchdown run by its senior quarterback Aidan Dunne. West was able to even it at 17-17 before the half.

The two teams traded blows until it was 24-24 with 7:33 left in the fourth quarter.

Morgan tossed a score to Grahm Goering to make it 31-24 Trojans. After stopping Hempstead, West got the ball back and Morgan had the play of his season, walking the tightrope for a rushing touchdown to put it out of reach at 38-24.

IC West will play Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinals next week.