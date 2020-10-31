 Skip to Content

Contenders to lead Merkel’s party seek January decision

New
4:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — An official with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party says the three main candidates to become the Christian Democratic Union’s next leader have agreed the decision should be made in mid-January. Leading contenders have been scrambling to end an increasingly bitter dispute over when the choice should be made. The center-right Christian Democratic Union has been in leadership limbo since current chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced in February that she wouldn’t run for chancellor next year. The party leadership decision has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel has vowed not to seek a fifth term as chancellor, and the next party chair would be in position to run in the election to succeed her.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content