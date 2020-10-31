Austria announces 4-week partial lockdown starting Tuesday

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has announced a partial shutdown that will see restaurants and bars closed for four weeks, cultural, sports and leisure activities canceled, and residents asked to stay home after 8 p.m. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that the restrictions will apply from Tuesday until the end of the month. Restaurants and bars will be closed, except for deliveries and takeaway meals, and hotels closed to tourists. Companies affected by the shutdown will be compensated with 80% of their revenue from last November, but will have to keep on their staff. Austrians will be told to stay at home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., though they can go out for several reasons that include taking exercise and going to work.