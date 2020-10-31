After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day fast approaching, both parties agree that the stakes in the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are higher than at perhaps any point in modern American history. Both candidates have taken pride in their differing visions for the nation, including their approach to the coronavirus pandemic. Even before Tuesday’s election, nearly 80 million Americans have already cast ballots through early voting. That’s shattered records in the U.S. for advanced voting. The choice before voters is a shaping up as referendum on the role of the presidency itself and a test of the sturdiness of democracy.