According to latest Iowa poll, President Trump leading Biden in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The latest Des Moines Register poll released Saturday night shows President Trump with a lead in Iowa.

The poll shows the President leading by 7 points over the former Vice President Joe Biden, 48-41. The poll has a margin of error of 3-4 points.

The poll also shows Republican incumbent Senator Joni Ernst out in front of Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, 46-42.

According to the same poll, 45 percent of Iowa voters prefer Republicans for the House, with 39 percent preferring Democrats.