Who is voting? Who is winning? Early vote only offers clues

The number of people who have voted in the election is already more than half of the total number of ballots cast in 2016. Political analysts are looking for clues in this year’s record pace. An Associated Press analysis shows that the early voters are heavily Democratic. That means Republicans have to do very well on Election Day. More than one-quarter of those voters are new or infrequent — meaning they vote in half or fewer of the elections in which they can cast a ballot. But that’s only slightly above the historical average for a presidential election.