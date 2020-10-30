West Delaware rolls by unbeaten Washington 47-14 in 3A 3rd round game

WASHINGTON(KWWL)--Big matchup as Washington Demons playing host to the Hawks of West Delaware.

1st quarter Washington with the ball but the pass is intercepted by Logan Woellert.

Hawks take over, but they'll give it right back pass tipped up in the air and snagged by Wilx Witthoft, and Witthoft rumbling down the sideline finally caught from behind..

Washington would fail to capitalize on the miscue, West Delaware however would cash in.. QB keeper its a race to the corner touchdown for Jared Voss 7-0 Hawks.

2nd quarter now for the Hawks and check out the run from Wyatt Voelker, making people miss he has got some moves just ask him...West Delaware takes the two TD advantage.

West Delaware's defense kept the demons offense in check all night... Christian Nunley with the sack here

Sets up Hawks next drive... here's Voss doing it with arm... hits Kyle Kelley for the short gain.

Voss finishes it off with his legs qb keeper from a yard out 21 nothing at the break for the Hawks and they advance on tonight by the final of----47-14.