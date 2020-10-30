 Skip to Content

Waterloo teen arrested in Thursday morning shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting.

It happened around 11:08 a.m. in the area of Courtland and Lane Street.

Police said a victim called police saying he was shot at while inside a car. Officers found multiple .40 caliber shell casings in the area.

Police said they learned from witnesses that a suspect ran south toward the area of Franklin and Lane Street. They determined the suspect was 17-year-old Travon Reed, of Waterloo. Officers said they knew Reed to reside in the 1400 block of Franklin. They surrounded the home and he eventually exited and was detained.

A search warrant was executed and a stolen .40 caliber Glock handgun was recovered. Police said the firearm was stolen out of Georgia. Reed admitted to shooting at the victim.

He is now charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (C-Felony), Carrying Weapons and Theft 4th (Stolen Firearm). This case was investigated by the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT), Patrol Division, Investigations Division and Safe Streets Task Force.

