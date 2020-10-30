Wapsie Valley pushes past Lisbon late in the fourth quarter

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KWWL) - Lisbon Lions and Wapsie Valley Warriors didn't see a score on the board until the third quarter.

Lions and Warriors not looking to go home early as they fight their way to state.

Lisbon would score first in the third quarter with Cole Clark, along with going for the 2-point conversion from Devyn Decious, 8-0 Lisbon.

Wapsie Valley would strike back with a 64-yard pass to the end zone to Blayde Bellis. Trevor Sauerbrei ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game 8-8.

The Warrior offense would continue, with a another score from Sauerbrei. An extra point kick would pour on the Wapsie Valley lead, final score, 15-8.

Wapsie Valley advances to the quarter-final to face Regina-Catholic.