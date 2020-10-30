Unbeaten Gladbrook-Reinbeck falls 55-0 to Easton Valley

(Gladbrook - KWWL) Easton Valley used a strong ground game and a stiff defense to shut out Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-0 in the 2nd round of the 8-player playoffs. Porter Fuegen scored on a 2-yard TD run in the 1st quarter, while RB Kolton Murphy scored on a 20-yard TD run in the 2nd quarter to put Easton Valley up 14-0. The Rebels best scoring chance came right before halftime after a blocked punt gave G-R a 1st down at the 11 yard line. However, Fuegen's interception of an Isaac Clark pass in the end zone kept G-R off the board. Easton Valley used the momentum from the end of the 1st half to keep rolling in the 2nd half, adding 39 more points and keeping the Rebels off the scoreboard.