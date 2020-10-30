TRACKING: Windy Halloween weekend; Up & down temperatures

Today: We start the day with a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds will break up by this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky is expected with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. The wind will begin to pick up out of the south and southeast, 5-15 mph.

Halloween: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and windy. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s to low 60s with a south/southwest wind 15-30 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 mph at times. If you plan to do any outdoor burning, you may want to hold off due to low humidity and the gusty wind.

Halloween Night: A cold front will move in around trick-or-treat time. It will continue to be windy, with temperatures dropping back into the 40s. Eventually, lows drop to around 30°.

Sunday: Behind the cold front we will have plenty of sunshine, but blustery northwest winds will keep temperatures chilly. Highs will be around 40, with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Next week looks much warmer.