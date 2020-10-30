TRACKING: Warm/windy Halloween, Election Day forecast

This Evening: The clouds have finally dissipated and we will have sunshine/clear skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a light wind.

Tonight: Skies should stay clear tonight but the winds will gradually increase from the southeast from 5 to about 20 mph by sunrise. These stronger winds will keep lows from dropping too much past the mid 30s.

Halloween: Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s! Skies look sunny to partly cloudy. The only downside will be a strong south or southwest wind at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40+ mph. A cold front will move through Saturday evening – around trick-or-treat time. It should come through dry with just a few clouds and winds will weaken slightly as it moves through. The downside will be temperatures dropping behind the cold front. Overall, temps should be in the 40s or even 50s with winds shifting to the northwest about 15 to 25 mph.

Heading into Halloween night, winds pick back up from the northwest with gusts around 40 mph. This will lead to lows in the mid 20s to low 30s with partly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for a stray shower in the north.

Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time and also check batteries in you smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday: The blustery northwest winds continue with no change in strength. Even though skies will be mostly sunny, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Lows dip to the mid 20s Sunday night.

Monday: Skies look mostly sunny but the winds shift to the southwest at 10 to 20 mph bringing highs back to the low and mid 50s. Lows will increase to the mid 30s.

Election Day: No issues heading to the polls as highs will be in the mid 60s with sunny skies. We will have an occasionally breezy south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rest of the Week: The nice weather rolls on with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a southwest wind. Perfect to rake up any leaves you may have been procrastinating.

Weekend: Looking breezy with a south wind and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s with lows near 50. Rain and a few storms return Sunday night and Monday to cool things down.