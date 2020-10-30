Tanzania’s president poised to be declared election winner

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president is poised to be declared the winner of Wednesday’s election despite allegations of widespread fraud. The ruling party appears to have secured the two-thirds majority in parliament required to change the constitution. The electoral commission says populist President John Magufuli has 83% of votes with 60% of ballots counted. The ruling party has won 194 parliament seats, while opposition parties have won just two. That means upsets even in opposition strongholds, with the leaders of the two main opposition parties losing seats. The United States says “irregularities and the overwhelming margins of victory raise serious doubts about the credibility of the results.”