CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's were dressed up for Halloween by nurses on Friday.

The knitted costumes were gifted to St Luke's by the Preemie Project, a volunteer organization that donates hats, booties, and blankets to Iowa hospitals' NICUs. The nurses in the unit also made ghost footprint keepsakes for the parents of the babies.