Shooting on Des Moines sidewalk leaves 1 man dead

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) --Police in Des Moines say they've made an arrest after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

Thursday near the grounds of East High School.

Officers called to the scene found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and learned that a 21-year-old man had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died.

Police identified him as Alston Troy Edwards, of Des Moines. Minutes after the shooting, police arrested a suspect with the help of information from witnesses.

Police say 27-year-old Wesley Marquise Bekish is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting.