Sales Account Manager – Dubuque

KWWL Television, Inc. has an immediate opening for an experienced Account Executive in our Dubuque office.

The successful candidate will be an aggressive self- starter with excellent communication skills and a winning attitude. While prior television experience is preferred, sales experience in cable or radio will be considered. You will have the opportunity to manage an established account base. You must have the ability to develop creative marketing strategies and custom advertising solutions for new direct account development.

Duties will require a strong focus on new business and non-traditional revenues with both television and digital platforms. Candidate must demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills. One must also be accomplished with the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Must also be willing to learn and master industry dedicated computer software applications.

The City of Dubuque is the masterpiece on the Mississippi. Dubuque is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and tourism attractions, and a close proximity to Chicago, Minneapolis and the Quad cities.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Our commitment to the communities we serve drives everything we do. Quincy Media encourages diversity, creativity and respect. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at www.quincymediacareers.com.

Education and experience to be commensurate with the position.

Please submit your resume and references to:

Kelly Jones, General Sales Manager

Email: kjones@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East 5th Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.