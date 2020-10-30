Quinnipiac Poll puts Ernst slightly ahead of Greenfield

The latest Quinnipiac University poll shows Iowa's US Senate race too close to call in the waning days of the campaign. Republican incumbent Sen. JOni Ernst has pulled slightly ahead of her democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

Ernst received 48 percent support to Greenfield's 46 percent among those polled October 23-27. Of the 1,225 likely voters surveyed the margin of error was +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Polling done two weeks prior showed Greenfield with 50 percent support and Ernst, 45 percent. Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy says "In 2016, the Hawkeye State gave the president a nine-point win, and in 2014, elected Republican Joni Ernst as the first female Senator from the state by eight points. But now, less than a week until Election Day 2020, both the presidential and Senate races are too tight to call."

The poll also shows President Donald Trump and his rival former Vice President Joe Biden in a near dead heat among likely Iowa voters, with Trump at 47 percent and Biden at 46 percent. The October 7 survey had Biden with a slight lead of 50 percent to the president's 45 percent.

The survey goes on to report that 44 percent of likely Iowa voters intend to cast their ballot in person on election day, with 55 percent reporting they'll cast their vote by mail or absentee ballot. Full survey results can be found here.