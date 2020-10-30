President Trump to hold Sunday rally in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Trump Campaign announced on Friday that President Trump will hold a 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' in Dubuque on Sunday.

The rally will be held at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the rally is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. The last minute rally highlights what has been a final blitz from the Trump Campaign in Iowa.

Donald Trump Jr. was previously set to hold a 'Make America Great Again!' rally in Dubuque last week. That event was canceled and the campaign said it would be rescheduled, but did not announce any further details at that time about when and where that event would be rescheduled and who would be headlining an event in Dubuque. Trump Jr. also held a rally earlier this week in Cedar Rapids.

Sunday's rally will mark President Trump's second visit to the Hawkeye state in recent weeks. Vice President Mike Pence also held multiple rallies in Iowa in the month of October, including one earlier this week.

On the Democratic side, former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Iowa on Friday, holding a drive-in rally in Des Moines. We will have more on Biden's rally tonight on the KWWL News at 5 and 6.

To purchase tickets for President Trump's rally in Dubuque on Sunday, click here.