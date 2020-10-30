On pandemic ‘learning loss,’ schools look forward, not back

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Primary and secondary schools around the country are debating how important it is to measure what’s known as learning loss caused by pandemic-related closures. Most states aren’t requiring all districts to administer uniform tests to measure slippage. They generally are using the tests they give each fall to guide instruction for the school year. That’s an approach favored by many experts and educators who say a rush to quantify learning loss could demoralize students and teachers. But the patchwork approach to testing this fall worries some advocates and policymakers. They say it’s difficult to plan academic recovery this year without consistent data across districts and states.