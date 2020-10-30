Oct. 30: 2,621 new cases, hospitalizations remain high

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,621 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 124,534.

The state's website says that of the 124,534 people who have tested positive, 92,272 have recovered. This is 871 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 32,262.

The state is reporting 14 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,705.

There were 152 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 606, which is up from 605. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 152 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 7,249 new tests given and a total of 964,093 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Thursday. There were 139 more positive cases for a total of 6,646 cases in the county. There were 23 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,511. There was one additional deaths, leaving a total of 102 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there were two new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,928 reported cases since 10 a.m. Thursday. There were no additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,172 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 138 deaths. There are 47 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 60 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 6,062 reported cases. There have been 25 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,216 recoveries. A total of 47,099 have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 31 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 133 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 5,573 reported cases. There were 66 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,653. A total of 36,553 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 58 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.7 percent.

