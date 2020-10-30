New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

NICE, France (AP) — A new suspect is in custody in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church. France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons mocking the Muslim prophet. Authorities say the new suspect in custody Friday is a 47-year-old man believed to have been in contact with the attacker the night before the attack on the Notre Dame Basilica in the Riviera city of Nice. The attacker was seriously wounded by police and hospitalized in life-threatening condition. Anti-terrorism prosecutors in France and Tunisia are investigating.