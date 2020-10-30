Nagorno-Karabakh talks held amid Azerbaijan’s offensive

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijani forces are pushing deeper into Nagorno-Karabakh after more than a month of heavy fighting over the separatist territory. Armenia’s Defense Ministry says intense clashes are going on in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. Relying on strike drones and long-range rocket systems supplied by Turkey in the latest fighting, Azerbaijani troops have forged into Nagorno-Karabakh. Diplomats from Russia, the United States and France are meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva on Friday for talking on ending the hostilities that have killed hundreds of people.