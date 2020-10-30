Mexico’s economy grows in 3Q, but still well below last year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s estimated gross domestic product in the third quarter of the year was 8.6% below that for the same July to September period the previous year. Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico’s economy was in recession. That only deepened with the economic shutdown provoked by measures aimed at slowing the illness’ spread during the second quarter. The third quarter performance was considerably better than the April to June period when economic activity shrank 18.7% compared to the same period a year earlier. On Friday, the National Statistics and Geography Institute said GDP had risen 12% compared to that previous quarter.