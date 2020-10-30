Man crashes into Tripoli police squad car during chase

TRIPOLI, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man is facing several charges, including eluding and OWI, after authorities say he collided with a Tripoli Police Department squad car.

On Monday, at around 5:35 p.m., the Bremer County Sheriff's Office assisted the Butler County Sheriff's Office with a car chase that started in Butler County. The Sheriff received reports of a truck driving erratically.

A deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as Nicholas Schwartz. Schwartz then took off in his truck, according to police. During the chase, authorities used stop sticks twice to disable two of his tires.

Schwartz was finally taken into custody in Tripoli after he collided with a squad car.

An investigation revealed that before the chase, Schwartz took the truck at a bowling alley in Tripoli without permission.

He is facing several charges including operation without owner’s consent, reckless driving and two stop sign violations.

The following agencies and emergency services involved in this incident are the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Tripoli Police Department, Janesville Police Department, Tripoli Fire Department and Tripoli EMS.