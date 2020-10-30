Judge cites Trump tweets in restricting feds at protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has found that tweets by President Donald Trump helped incite improper conduct by federal officers responding to racial justice protests in Portland, Oregon. The judge on Friday directed both sides in a lawsuit to quickly determine “rules of engagement” for officers outside the downtown federal courthouse so an agreement can be in place before Election Day, when mass protests are expected. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the judge granted a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, saying he couldn’t ignore the tweets and remarked how odd it is for a court to be asked to examine Twitter messages to determine the intent of the executive branch.