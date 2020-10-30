Iowa to receive up to $3 million to help with recovery efforts from August derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KWWL) - Gov. Reynolds announced Iowa will receive a U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant for up to $3 million to help with the state's response to the August derecho.

An initial award of $1 million will create disaster-relief jobs to address debris cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storms.

Iowa can request additional funds up to a total of $3 million once the initial award has been expended.

“Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and ability to come together to overcome obstacles,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Disaster Recovery Grant Funding will provide significant assistance to Iowans impacted by the derecho.”

Iowa Workforce Development will serve as the lead statewide agency to administer the Iowa Disaster Recovery Employment Program and pass through National Dislocated Worker Grant funds to implement response efforts in partnership with local areas.