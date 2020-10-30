Iowa prisons restricting visitations amid new COVID-19 cases

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women located in Polk County are implementing new restrictions after multiple inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the positive results, which came back on Thursday, the two facilities are entering a restricted movement status, suspending video visitations.

Both facilities are organizing mass-testing strategies for inmates and staff to identify any additional inmates that should be placed in medical isolation or quarantine units.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says whenever an inmate tests positive, staff members immediately notify the inmate's emergency contact. The latest updates on the number of inmates testing positive at both facilities can be found here.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,200 inmates and 200 staff members at Iowa's correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday afternoon, 1,230 inmates and 177 staff have recovered. 47 inmates and 42 staff members are currently testing positive. Four inmates have died from COVID-19 complications.

The latest changes to DOC protocols can be found here. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 in the prison system can call 515-373-5457 Monday-Friday a hotline is available during business hours Monday-Friday by calling (515) 373-5457 or by clicking here for more information.