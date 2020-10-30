Human Rights Commission supports non-voting council seat for protesters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Human Rights Commission voted 7-2 this week to support having a non-voting city council seat for a local protest group. The City Council will consider its recommendation and make a final decision soon.

The seat would be filled by a member of the Iowa Freedom Riders, a group that has organized dozens of Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protests in the area since early June.

There's no firm deadline on how long the seat would exist for but a lawyer representing IFR, and the Human Rights Commission, say it will not be permanent.

Since the summer, IFR has been limited to calling into public comment at City Council meetings, which has a three-minute time cap. Members of the commission say this is a big step because councilors can now be fully involved with the group in a public setting.

"We really believed and wanted to have this seat as a way to ensure the City Council is adhering to the resolutions they agreed to," Ashley Lindley said, who's been on the commission since January.

Lindley says she believes the council will consider their request at the next scheduled meeting on Monday. The commission failed to pass a similar resolution earlier this year.