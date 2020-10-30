How bars are planning to celebrate Halloween safely this weekend

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Bars in Cedar Falls are planning to attract crowds this Halloween weekend, and bar owners are preparing to do so safely.

Halloween weekend is something many look forward to all year, but the COVID-19 pandemic is not taking a break for those who want to celebrate.

"I just don’t want to risk going to any parties or anything like that. Plus I’m not a huge party person, but I just don’t want to risk getting COVID, so I’m just going home, spending time with my family,” University of Northern Iowa freshman Seth Hallelend said.

College students now have to find ways to safely celebrate Halloween this year. Some students are going to stay home, some are planning to socially trick-or-treat with family, and others want to celebrate with friends.

One student said that he plans to celebrate with friends, in a small group setting. For those who want to take it a step further and celebrate at the bars, bar owners have plans to keep it as safe as possible.

“The big difference this year will be capacity. We’ll be at about half of our normal capacity because of COVID, and the social distancing will be at play, and all of that, so it’s what you’d expect,” Paramount Bar Co. CEO Darren Beck said.

Darren Beck oversees Voodoo Lounge, Deringer's Public Parlo, Roxxy, The Stuffed Olive, and Double Tap in downtown Cedar Falls. He plans to enforce guidelines he has in place for each location which includes keeping customers seated at their tables and not walking around or dancing.

"We do ask people to have a mask when they're coming in and we offer free masks if they don't have one," Beck said.

Over at The Social House on College Hill near the UNI campus, the owner says he is limiting capacity to 25%, and encourages those who may be waiting outside, to socially distance on the markings on the sidewalks.

The two bar owners plan to have their bars fully staffed, and possibly even extra staff, in order to help enforce safety measures.

Darren Beck hopes that people don't all decide to join the crowd all at once on Halloween night.