Hempstead’s Leitzen captures cross country title

FORT DODGE (KWWL) – Inexperience didn't stop Dubuque Hempstead's Keelee Leitzen. The Mustang freshman kicked hard in the final mile and captured a 4A championship in her first go at the state cross country meet.

“It feels pretty amazing, never thought it would actually happen. It feels amazing to win. I just wanted to run my race, “ she said, “I was just planning to go out easy, but strong, but not too fast and then just build up and work my way up faster.”

Leitzen finished in 18:08, ten seconds ahead of runner-up Lauren Schulze of West Des Moines Valley.

In the boys race, a Cedar Falls team that had an eye on a championship trophy fell just 11 points short of team champion Sioux City North. The Tigers grabbed third behind North and West Des Moines Dowling in an extremely tight team chase.

Cedar Falls placed all five scoring runners in the top-25 led by a tenth place finish from senior Joel Burris.

“We went out there, ran as hard as we could. That's all we could ask for, Burris said, “It was a tough race with all the good teams in this field, but I think we ended up in a good position that we wanted to be in.”