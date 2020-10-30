Halloween weather extremes

October can bring a range of weather, and this year just proves it. The first (and in some cases second and third) round of accumulating snow has already fallen across eastern Iowa.

If you recall, last year there was a round of accumulating snow that greeted eastern Iowans on Halloween. And yes, it was the most ever.

Here is a look at the extremes in Waterloo and Dubuque, courtesy of Climate Central. The temperatures on the graph are for the evening (trick-or-treat time. The temperature average over the last 40 years has been just below 40° in Waterloo, and right around 40° in Dubuque.

Below is a list of records for Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Notice Dubuque's record low temperatures and record coldest high temperatures was recorded last year.