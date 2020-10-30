Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14
South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8
Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7
West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15
Class 2A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Camanche 35, Tipton 29
Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0
Waukon 46, Monticello 14
West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0
West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7
Class 3A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Wahlert, Dubuque 14
Grinnell 6, Pella 0
Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6
North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10
Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21
Class 4A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14
Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6
Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7
Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0
Class 8-Player State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Janesville 66, New London 22
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13
Class A State Playoffs=
Third Round=
Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14
Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 8
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8
West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/