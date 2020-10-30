 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:27 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman, Dyersville 14

South Central Calhoun 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 8

Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7

West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15

Class 2A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Camanche 35, Tipton 29

Central Lyon 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

PCM, Monroe 42, Greene County 0

Waukon 46, Monticello 14

West Lyon, Inwood 12, Spirit Lake 0

West Marshall, State Center 27, Atlantic 7

Class 3A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Spencer 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Wahlert, Dubuque 14

Grinnell 6, Pella 0

Lewis Central 34, Ballard 6

North Scott, Eldridge 13, Assumption, Davenport 10

Webster City 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21

Class 4A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14

Pleasant Valley 10, Bettendorf 6

Southeast Polk 41, Ankeny Centennial 7

Valley, West Des Moines 41, Urbandale 0

Class 8-Player State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 6

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Janesville 66, New London 22

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Class A State Playoffs=

Third Round=

Grundy Center 40, Nodaway Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 36, Riverside, Oakland 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 22, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Saint Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 8

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, Lisbon 8

West Hancock, Britt 56, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

