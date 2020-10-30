Dubuque County reports one more long-term care facility outbreak, 4 total

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque County has announced one additional long-term care facility COVID-19 outbreak, bringing its total to four.

In the latest COVID-19 update from the county, it was noted that the Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade is currently experiencing an outbreak with 7 positive cases and 2 recoveries.

The other three long-term care facility outbreaks in the county include:

Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque (45 positive cases, 8 recoveries)

MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, Dyersville (35 positive cases, 26 recoveries)

Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque (20 positive cases, 17 recoveries)

According to the state's dashboard, there are currently 81 long-term care facility outbreaks across Iowa.

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 133 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 5,573 reported cases. There were 66 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,653. A total of 36,553 people have been tested and the county currently has 30 hospitalizations. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 58 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.7 percent.

